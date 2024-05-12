Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $823,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock opened at $169.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.84 and its 200 day moving average is $164.61. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Citigroup began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

