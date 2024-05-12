Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enovis by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,897,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,242,000 after acquiring an additional 51,319 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Enovis by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,429,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,090,000 after acquiring an additional 219,659 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Enovis by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,879,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,920,000 after acquiring an additional 210,358 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enovis by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,983,000 after acquiring an additional 334,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Enovis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,031,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENOV opened at $51.07 on Friday. Enovis Co. has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens started coverage on Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

