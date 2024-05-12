Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $9.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 226.07% and a negative net margin of 352.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Up 9.9 %

Mersana Therapeutics stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,807,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,608. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mersana Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.