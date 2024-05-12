Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $9.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 226.07% and a negative net margin of 352.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS.
Mersana Therapeutics Stock Up 9.9 %
Mersana Therapeutics stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,807,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,608. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mersana Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.29.
Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mersana Therapeutics
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.