MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.79

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and traded as high as $23.47. MEG Energy shares last traded at $22.64, with a volume of 41,595 shares trading hands.
MEG Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
