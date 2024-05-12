Maxim Group Increases Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Price Target to $10.00

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 89.04% from the company’s previous close.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Up 38.8 %

SRTS opened at $5.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.92. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sensus Healthcare by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

