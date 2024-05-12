Maxim Group Increases Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Price Target to $10.00

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 89.04% from the company’s previous close.
Sensus Healthcare Stock Up 38.8 %
SRTS opened at $5.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.92. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15.
Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
