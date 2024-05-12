Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $37.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Match Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.11.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTCH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.69. 4,684,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,300,215. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $34.25. Match Group has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Match Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,358,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,966,000 after acquiring an additional 416,140 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Match Group by 51.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 317,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 108,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Match Group

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Stories

