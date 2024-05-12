Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stake Reduced by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $240.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.96. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $165.13 and a one year high of $260.57.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Argus upped their target price on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

