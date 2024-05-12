LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Decreased by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LYB opened at $101.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.80 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

