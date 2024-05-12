Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LYFT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lyft from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lyft from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.70.

Get Lyft alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lyft

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Lyft has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Research analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $61,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 96,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,084.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $61,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 96,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,084.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,688,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,526 shares of company stock valued at $5,358,031. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,899,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $636,603,000 after buying an additional 782,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,687,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,619,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $59,229,000 after purchasing an additional 300,982 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lyft by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,425,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,647,000 after purchasing an additional 778,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,630,432 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $54,420,000 after purchasing an additional 141,823 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.