Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $16.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson raised Lyft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.70.

Lyft Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Lyft has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. Equities analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $290,123.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,421.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,526 shares of company stock worth $5,358,031 over the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $94,687,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,069,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $331,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,036 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,937,357 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,041,000 after buying an additional 1,080,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

