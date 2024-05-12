Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Arcataur Capital Management LLC

Arcataur Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,814 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUMN. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 52.1% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 221,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LUMN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. 6,812,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,008,583. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 272,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,867.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,756,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,051.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Michael Glenn bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,867.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 833,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,780. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

