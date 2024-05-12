LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

LightPath Technologies Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.44. 275,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.