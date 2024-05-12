Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $78.76 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $79.63. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 96.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

