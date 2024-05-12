Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 244.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. HSBC boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $4,807,027.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,815,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at $76,851,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $4,807,027.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,815,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,576 shares of company stock valued at $94,052,850. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD stock opened at $320.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 891.02, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.25 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $313.09 and its 200 day moving average is $276.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

