Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 275 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $153.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.48. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $113.12 and a 52-week high of $159.43.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

