Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,589 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 23,722 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,944,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,701,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLPI. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $50.59. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average is $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.18%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

