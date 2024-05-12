Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,576 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,052,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,144,000 after purchasing an additional 77,595 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 676,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 168,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.83. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.89.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,953.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $621,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

