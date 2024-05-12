Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $9.05 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.80) earnings per share. Leafly updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ LFLY traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. 122,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,371. Leafly has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Leafly from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

