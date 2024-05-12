Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Insider Buys £15,056.80 in Stock

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Vanessa Simms acquired 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £684.40 ($859.80) per share, for a total transaction of £15,056.80 ($18,915.58).

Vanessa Simms also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

On Thursday, April 4th, Vanessa Simms bought 23 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 636 ($7.99) per share, for a total transaction of £146.28 ($183.77).

On Monday, March 4th, Vanessa Simms purchased 24 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 623 ($7.83) per share, with a total value of £149.52 ($187.84).

Land Securities Group Price Performance

LAND opened at GBX 668.50 ($8.40) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 641.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 646.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -815.24, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.45. Land Securities Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 551.20 ($6.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 729.40 ($9.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($8.79) to GBX 730 ($9.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 683.67 ($8.59).

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LAND

Land Securities Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.