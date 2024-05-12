L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) PT Raised to $27.00 at B. Riley

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.15% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

L.B. Foster Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of FSTR opened at $29.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83. L.B. Foster has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $325.73 million, a PE ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $134.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.65 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in L.B. Foster stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 94,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.85% of L.B. Foster as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

