Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, reports. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $442.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.87 million. Krispy Kreme updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.270-0.310 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.27-$0.31 EPS.

Krispy Kreme Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DNUT opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $17.84.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is -51.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

In related news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $1,282,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,936,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 25.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,287 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,895,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,984,000 after buying an additional 97,037 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Krispy Kreme by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,221,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 20.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 109,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNUT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Krispy Kreme

About Krispy Kreme

(Get Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.