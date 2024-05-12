Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 388 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,015 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Workday by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Workday by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY stock opened at $246.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.70 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.22 and a 200-day moving average of $266.06.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,690,743.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569 in the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

