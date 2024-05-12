Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,990 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,784,000 after purchasing an additional 583,028 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after buying an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,270,000 after buying an additional 119,948 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,306,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,695,000 after buying an additional 549,925 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,545,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,017,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $161.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.84 and a 200-day moving average of $150.95.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

