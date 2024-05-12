Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 166 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,182 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,015,751 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,594,616,000 after acquiring an additional 113,751 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $748,271,000 after purchasing an additional 231,470 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,497,868 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $573,386,000 after purchasing an additional 54,841 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,923,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $443,574,000 after purchasing an additional 134,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,637,919 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $368,335,000 after buying an additional 165,560 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $269.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.41 and its 200 day moving average is $241.44. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $196.74 and a one year high of $278.83. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

In other news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

