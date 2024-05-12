Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,225,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,713,000 after buying an additional 4,275,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016,888 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,823,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,665 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,648,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,964,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,744 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $14.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

