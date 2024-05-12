Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,608,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,916,000 after buying an additional 3,047,557 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,313,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,616,000 after acquiring an additional 670,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,209,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,552,000 after acquiring an additional 206,165 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,170,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,299,000 after purchasing an additional 346,925 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,556,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,021,000 after purchasing an additional 559,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5 %

PG stock opened at $166.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $393.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.78. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $167.36.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $5,253,549.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $5,253,549.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,112 shares of company stock worth $22,841,321 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

