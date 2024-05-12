Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 28,417 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average is $46.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.15.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

