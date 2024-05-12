Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Position in Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.78% of Franklin FTSE China ETF worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 32,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,263,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 8,314.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 391,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE China ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE China ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

FLCH stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $113.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Franklin FTSE China ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE China ETF (FLCH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in China. FLCH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.