Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $289,000 in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FELG stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $29.93.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

