Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 677.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.51.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.63.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

