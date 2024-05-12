Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $5.48 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock worth $371,293 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS opened at $169.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

