Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $348,000 Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.9% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $53.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.16. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $95.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,830. Company insiders own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

