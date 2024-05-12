Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $338,000 Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

