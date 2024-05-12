Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.31% of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FLKR opened at $22.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE South Korea RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. FLKR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

