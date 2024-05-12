Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 33,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $7,274,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $209.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $174.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.37 and its 200 day moving average is $176.02. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.91 and a twelve month high of $214.91.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.50.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

