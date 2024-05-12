Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 90.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,125,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,080,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VEU stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.81. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

