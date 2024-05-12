Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 740 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Independence Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,241,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 61,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $245.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

