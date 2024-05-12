Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,558 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,986,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IJS opened at $100.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.95. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $105.10.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

