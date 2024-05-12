Koovs (LON:KOOV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.20

Koovs PLC (LON:KOOV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Koovs shares last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), with a volume of 94,423 shares.
Koovs Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of £12.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.20.
About Koovs
Koovs plc supplies branded fashion garments and accessories through online fashion store, Koovs.com in India. The company offers dresses, tops, jumpsuits and playsuits, skirts, jeans, trousers and leggings, shorts, cardigans and pullovers, and coats and jackets for women; and shirts, T-shirts and polo shirts, jeans, vests, trousers and chinos, joggers, knitwear, shorts, hoodies and sweatshirts, coats and jackets, underwear and socks, loungewear, and tailoring for men.
