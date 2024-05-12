Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) PT Raised to $32.00

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

KGS opened at $27.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.81. Kodiak Gas Services has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.55 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Margaret C. Montana bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,468.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 504.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after acquiring an additional 807,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,279,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,695,000 after acquiring an additional 215,570 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the first quarter valued at $5,184,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter valued at $3,374,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the fourth quarter valued at $3,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

