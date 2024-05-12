Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Up 477.1% in April

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, an increase of 477.1% from the April 15th total of 700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Kintara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KTRA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 1,563,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,727,998. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.42. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.

