Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 1.4% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 128,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,385,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $2,411,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.8% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.55. The stock had a trading volume of 921,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,121. The company has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.47 and a fifty-two week high of $209.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

