Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group accounts for about 1.3% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 39,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,420,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,577. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $100.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.