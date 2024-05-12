Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Buys 1,249 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Humana comprises 1.2% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 35.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 39.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,743,000 after acquiring an additional 192,546 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Humana by 814.5% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 181,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,448,000 after acquiring an additional 161,909 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Humana by 2,659.2% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 152,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,369,000 after acquiring an additional 147,320 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 32,648.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 134,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,619,000 after acquiring an additional 134,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price objective (down from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

Humana Price Performance

HUM traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.59. 1,340,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,505. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.