Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dollar General by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.08.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,067. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.56 and its 200-day moving average is $137.35. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $219.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

