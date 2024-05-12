Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Acquired by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,190 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. SCP Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 59.3% in the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 17.9% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE KGC opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

