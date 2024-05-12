Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.23

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and traded as low as $10.35. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 15,581 shares traded.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 179.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $812.54 million for the quarter.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a $0.1229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous dividend of $0.10. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

