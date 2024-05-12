Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.23

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and traded as low as $10.35. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 15,581 shares traded.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 179.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $812.54 million for the quarter.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend
About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.