KeyCorp Cuts AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Price Target to $7.00

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABCL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.17.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $8.05.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 410.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $454,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 67.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

