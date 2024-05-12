Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,788,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,161 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.13% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $59,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 77,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 840,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,541,000 after acquiring an additional 111,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KDP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,299,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,182,310. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $580,871.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,989.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $580,871.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,989.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,085,652 shares of company stock worth $2,892,832,080 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

