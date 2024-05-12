Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, an increase of 367.4% from the April 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 819,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kazia Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,821,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 11.15% of Kazia Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kazia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KZIA remained flat at $0.29 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 154,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,452. Kazia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma/advanced solid tumors, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor, brain metastases, triple negative breast cancer, and primary central nervous system lymphoma.

